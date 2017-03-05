MIRPUR : Three major hydro-power projects are being executed at a fast pace in Azad Kashmir to provide cost-effective electricity to people.

Talking to Radio Pakistan in Mirpur, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Syed Asif Hussain said that Kohala, Karot and Mahal hydro-power projects have been included in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Kohala project, being constructed on River Jhelum, will be completed in four years and it will produce 1124 megawatts of electricity.

Karot hydro-power project will generate 720MW electricity after its completion in 2020. Mahal power project, which is located at the boundary of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will generate 640 MW electricity.