Zoological Society of Pakistan announces awards

LAHORE: (PR): The Zoological Society of Pakistan awarded Professor AR Shakoori Gold Medal 2017 Award to Dr. Muhammad Usman Rashid (MBBS, PhD), Senior Research Scientist, Department of Basic Sciences Research at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.Dr. Usman received the award from Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistanat the inaugural Ceremony of 37th Pakistan Congress of Zoology held at Government College University Faisalabad.

It is noted that Dr. Usman Rashid has received this award for his outstanding research contributions in Biological Sciences in Pakistan, as evidenced by original research publications in international peer-reviewed scientific journals of high impact. The applications were reviewed by a panel of experts nominated by the Executive Council of the Society.Dr. Usman has also received highly prestigious international awards from the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) Geneva, Switzerland, previously.

Dr. Usman pursued his PhD studies at the European premier cancer research institute named German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany and also worked there as Guest Scientist. He established the first Cancer Genetic Research Set-up in Pakistan. He aims to create a bridge between the laboratory and clinic through translational studies to improve diagnosis, management and prognosis for cancer patients. To enhance a research culture in Pakistan, Dr. Usman also provides a direction for the research internship program at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, the leading tertiary care cancer center in Pakistan. Every year about 25 medical/non-medical students are getting the basic training under his supervision.

CIDB Malaysia certification

LAHORE (PR): It is announced with great pleasure and pride that Mansol Technical Training Institute Lahore Pakistan has been awarded with certification for the Construction Competency Assessment Center by Construction Industry Development Board, CIDB Malaysia at a ceremony held in CIDB office in Malaysia on Feb 9, 2017.

On the occasion, Mohammad Nazli B Ahmad, Sr GM CIDB and Suphian Bin Musa were representing CIDB and handed over the certification to Abdul Khalique Khan, Chief Executive Mansol Technical Training Institute, Lahore Pakistan.

Dato Nelson Ho, CEO of Greenway, was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Nazli appraised the efforts and commitment of Mansol to deliver the professional services in hiring and assessing the future workforce from Pakistan, who would be engaged in Malaysia by different employers.

Suphian, COO CIDB, also applauded the professionalism and quality work done by Mansol during the audits and two rounds of assessment carried out in Pakistan by ABM and TWI Malaysia teams under the flagship of CIDB.

Mr. Abdul Khalique Khan paid a vote of thanks to CIDB, Malaysia for choosing Mansol and confirmed the role of Mansol in exporting quality workforce required in Malaysia in the years ahead.

Pakistani entrepreneur’s company selected Amongst the Top 10 Global Startups in Silicon Valley

LAHORE (PR): Throughput, Inc. (Formerly known as RigBasket) founded by Pakistani entrepreneur, Khizer Hayat, with operations in Pakistan, US and UAE, was recently selected as one of the Top 10 Global Startups at the Startup Grind Global Conference held at the Fox Redwood Theater in Silicon Valley from the 20thto the 22ndof February 2017. The selection process involved over 6,000 startups from 80 different countries and 200 different cities.

Startup Grind Startup Exhibition companies are an elite group of companies whose founders range from 16 year-old founders who gained 20,000 paying customers in 2 months to a professional basketball player, to a Medical Director at Yale, to a Resident Neurosurgeon at Duke University Hospital.

According to Derek Anderson, the founder of Startup Grind: “We started this program after seeing many of the Accelerators and Incubators not doing much to really help companies. We really wanted to make an actual difference in the startups trajectory and leverage all of our resources and network to their advantage.”

“Of the 6,000 plus startups that were considered, 100 were selected representing the Startup Grind community across 80 countries. These startups have great teams, traction, technology and massive markets,” says Andersen. “Our biggest goal is for each startup to go back home with a new and improved game plan that would not have happened without the exposure of the exhibition and the mentors/resources that were gained through our network.”

Throughput was initially selected amongst the Top 100 companies and then shortlisted as one of the Top 50 on the 16th of February 2017. During the conference they went through multiple advisory and training sessions, and were then picked as one of the Top 10 startups who were selected to pitch at Startup Court for a chance to automatically enter the 500 Startups Accelerator in California.

Unfortunately, Throughput could not win the competition losing out to a healthcare company called MUrgency. However, theydid end up getting extremely favorable feedback from investors and are considering shifting their US headquarters to Silicon Valley based on the success of the conference.

The company was launched by Khizer and his partner Ali in Houston, TX when they saw a large talent gap in the global supply chain industry. Khizer and Ali met while students at the University of Pennsylvania and both ended up working at an upstream oilfield services company called Schlumberger. Having backgrounds in Economics, Robotics, Chemical Process Engineering, Operations and Manufacturing, their team created an Artificial Intelligence based virtual supply chain advisor that augments supply chain professionals in highlighting and eliminating waste from their operations. Their product has received significant traction in the US market and they’re now looking to introduce it into the Middle East and Pakistan markets. Hailing from Pakistan, Khizer sees a lot of opportunity for the introduction of Artificial Financial Intelligence in Pakistani businesses and believes that it could push Pakistan to the forefront of technology.