JEDDA - Jeddah airport administration on Saturday withdrew all the facilities from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over constant delays in flight operations, and heavy fine is also expected.

According to details, Saudi aviation officials said that not even a single flight of PIA was on time in February due to which all the facilities had been withdrawn despite national flag carrier’s formal apology.

The facilities included briefing counter, lounge and parking at the airport.

The Saudi officials said that delay in flight operations badly irked the passengers and also caused violations of the airport rules. The penalty was imposed even after PIA assured of not repeating the mistake in future.

Aircraft acquired for PIA Premier Service returned to Sri Lanka:

The federal government’s ambitious move to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered a major blow as management of the national flag carrier is returning premier service aircraft back to Sri Lanka.

Airbus-330 was acquired on lease for premier service of PIA. PIA has paid over $19 million to Sri Lankan authorities in terms of wet lease for this aircraft during the span of six months.

Stats revealed every flying hour of Airbus-330 cost PIA over $8 thousands.

According to details available, seat and load plan for London-bound flights did not work according to the plan.

PIA’s spokesperson Danyal Gilani articulated that aircraft had been acquired on market rate.

In August-2016, PIA had acquired three A-330s from Sri Lanka on wet lease in a bid to revive glorious past of the national flag carrier.

The aircraft were to be used for the Islamabad-London Premier Service.

PIA, a loss-generating entity, often comes under sheer criticism for its irrational expenditures and perpetual flight delays.