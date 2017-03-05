PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has started free Chinese language courses for the youth in five technical institutions to help them secure jobs in projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Official sources on Saturday said that the initiative was taken after talks between a Chinese delegation and the Provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). The sources said Chinese language courses spanning over three to six months had been in progress for the last two weeks. Two hundred students have been enrolled in the courses.–NNI