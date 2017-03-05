LAHORE: - Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui has said that neither problems like dual tax nor issue of input adjustment will be created due to joint working by tax collecting agencies in all the four provinces. He said that mutual consultation and exchange of facts and figures will not only result in improvement of the performance of the agencies but also their recoveries will increase. Business will flourish and country’s resources increase with the resolution of problems of the traders, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of heads of Revenue Authorities of all the provinces at PRA Headquarters. He said that the aim of Revenue Authorities is not only receipt of revenues but protection of rights of taxpayers. Unless taxpayers are satisfied that their tax money is going into right hands and being utilized for their interest as well people of the country they will never consider it their responsibility, he added. He said that it is a great challenge for the authorities to gain the confidence of taxpayers which is impossible without transparency of the system. Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui apprised the meeting about the performance of Punjab Revenue Authority for the last four months. Besides purging the of tax receipts system of corruption and using smart technology for increasing rate of tax receipts, Punjab Revenue Authority is also promoting mutual relations with their stakeholders.

He said that the prominent achievements of PRA during current financial year include setting up of appellant tribunal and agreements with Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Federal Board of Revenue. Representatives of Sindh, Balochistan and KPK also informed the meeting about the performance and experience of their agencies and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui on paving the way of consultation for resolution of disputes and improvement of receipts. Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority thanked the heads of agencies of all the four provinces for visiting Lahore on his invitation and assured complete cooperation in future as well. Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority Shehzad Gondal and Munawar Hassan were also present on the occasion.