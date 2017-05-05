3rd convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities

ISLAMABAD (PR): Social sciences graduates must put fair efforts to establish equitable distribution of resources and better governance systems in Pakistan, former finance minister Dr Salman Shah said on Thursday. He was speaking as the chief guest at the 3rd convocation of the School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

A total of 169 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees at the convocation. Of these, 121 received Bachelor’s degrees in the disciplines of Economics, Mass Communication, and Public Administration, while the remaining 48 were conferred master’s degrees in Economics, MS Mass Communication, and MS Clinical Psychology. The convocation ceremony was held in the Jinnah Auditorium at the university’s H-12 campus.

MCB Bank launches Digital Lounge at Packages Mall

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank, “Pakistan’s Best Bank” (Euromoney & Finance Asia Awards, 2016), launched its flagship branch featuring its first state-of-the-art digital lounge at Packages Mall in Lahore.

The new branch is testament to MCB Bank’s innovative customer services that pushes the boundaries of conventional banking and will operate 7 days a week with extended timings. The launch ceremony was conducted by Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank, and veteran businessman Syed Babar Ali. Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank; Syed Hyder Ali, CE & MD Packages Ltd and other senior executives from MCB Bank and Packages Mall were also present on the occasion.

Avari Towers organises Egyptian food festival

KARACHI (PR): Avari Towers Karachi, the Luxurious hotel in Pakistan, has organised Egyptian Food Festival for all the food enthusiasts at Asia Live Restaurant till May 7, 2017. Erik Huyer, General Manager of Avari Towers commented, “Our chef made us feel the taste of old times! We as a team make sure the food lovers get all the delightful, mouth-watering, delectable and most importantly original flavour of Egyptian cuisine.

Corps Commander reviews census progress

LAHORE (PR): Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali visited different areas of Kasur city and reviewed the ongoing progress of census by civil and army enumerators.

He appreciated the common people for extending maximum possible cooperation during the process. Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali appreciated the efforts put in by both civil and military components for making census process a success in Lahore and surrounding areas.

NAVTTC distributes toll kits among trainees

GUJRANWALA (PR): Thousands of youth of District Gujranwala will be able to support themselves and their families after getting technical training. Skilled youth will prove themselves more productive and fruitful for the country. Energetic youth should come forward and get technical training, without wasting their precious time.

These views were expressed by NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema during the Toll Kits distribution ceremony of NAVTTC trainees who completed their training under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme held at the auditorium of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Gujranwala. Cheema said that due to technical and vocational training poverty in the country has been evidently decreased and the youth is tremendously been attracted towards technical training. He further said that NAVTTC has successfully been able to transform obsolete examination system with contemporary effective and result oriented system comprising of 90 percent practical exercises.