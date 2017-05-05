KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,004.8m on April 28, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $16,061.6m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,943.2m, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,004.8m. During the week ending April 28, 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by $12m to $16,062m, said a central bank statement.