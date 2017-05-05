PESHAWAR - In order to showcase the products of the province and promote its soft image worldwide, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) will hold the second edition of two-day exhibition “Made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” in Islamabad.

Speaking at a news conference here at the chamber on Thursday, the KPCCI President Haji Mohammad Afzal informed that the exhibition would kick off from May 5 (Tomorrow), which aimed at showcasing handicrafts, diverse culture, and traditional foods, projects in various potential sectors and other specialties that are related to the province.

This two-day event would be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate it while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. However, in the same breath, Afzal said that CM’s participation is yet to be confirmed.

The exhibition will feature on KP’s food items, handicrafts, industrial inputs and other products. It would help attract not only the residents of twin cities, adjacent localities but also foreign dignitaries and their families, Afzal said, adding that some 100 stalls would be setup which would include Peshawari chappal, sweets, Swati shawl and embroidery work.

Moreover, he said that this event would encourage investors from in and outside the country to invest in the province. He expressed the hope that a large number of business entrepreneurs, skilled persons and SMEs would participate in the scheduled two-day expo to convey a message across the globe that the KP is much safer and feasible for investment now.

Flanked by the KPCCI SVP Mohammad Iqbal, VP Abidullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan and Mohammad Ifitkhar Awan, he said that the expo would also build a soft image of the province across the globe.

He said the KPCCI was working on promoting art and culture of the province. The traders and business communities of this province had suffered a lot due to terrorism.

He, however, said that the situation was now improving with each passing day and that was a good sign.

As long as expenditures on the exhibition are concerned, he said that estimated cost is about Rs10 million, adding the KPCCI was organising this event from its own resources. He urged upon the KP government to extend financial support for making this event successful. He said that this two-day exhibition would have far reaching impacts.