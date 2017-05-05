Readymade garments worth

$1.704b exported in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Readymade garments exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 5.93 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 2016-17, 24,823 thousand dozens of readymade garments worth $1.704 billion exported as against the exports of 23,704 thousand dozens valuing of $1.608 billion of same period last year. Meanwhile, the exports of madeup articles excluding towels grew by 2.97 percent in last nine months of current financial year and reached at $485.146 million as compared to $471.61 million of same period last year. However, exports of knitwear during the period under review decreased by 0.07 percent and recorded at $1.745 billion as compared to the exports of $1.746 billion of same period of last year. During first three quarters of current financial year, export of the towel from the country decreased by 3.18 percent and was recorded at 132,723 metric tons.

Oil transportation of PSO up from

4pc to 38pc in 3 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The oil transportation of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) through Pakistan Railways has increased from four percent to 38 percent in three years. "In the past, the percentage of the oil transportation of PSO through railways, which was only four percent, has now enhanced by concerted efforts of the Pakistan Railways," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said the increase has around 10 times more as to the previous transportation of oil through railways and efforts were underway to further enhance it. To a question about the new locomotives, the official said new locomotives would specifically be utilised for freight trains and it would also help increase transportation of oil. "Due to the prudent policies of the present government and efforts of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, private companies were also showing interest to invest in Pakistan Railways," he remarked.

Irsa releases 186,000 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Thursday released 186,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 153,800 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1393.47 feet, which was 13.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 50,400 cusecs while outflow recorded as 65,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.55 feet, which was 90.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,400 and 70,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83,800, 69,100 and 13,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 26,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Govt, private sector urged to capture

Canadian halal food market

KARACHI (APP): FPCCI former president SM Muneer has called for more efforts by the government and the private sector to capture the emerging halal food market in Canada. "Canada's halal food market is currently estimated to be worth $1 billion and the demand for halal options has increased in Canada's Muslim population. It grew 82 percent over the last decade, and is expected to triple by 2031," he said while speaking at an event organised by the Universal promotion. Muneer is very optimistic about upcoming 4th largest Mississauga Halal Foods festival in Canada scheduled for May 20, 2017. It would help capture halal food industry in North American market as well, he said. The Universal Promotion president said the halal food festival would be held on May 20, 2017 at Celebration Center, Square One. This event would reflect the increase in demand for halal products. He said that Mississauga Halal Food Festival is a celebration of Toronto's diverse and delicious food trends.