ISLAMABAD - Under Kissan Package, interest free loans have been provided to more than 170,000 farmers in Punjab during last ten months. A spokesman of Provincial

Agriculture Department talking to Radio Pakistan informed that interest-free loans worth 100 billion rupees are being provided to those farmers who have at least 12.5 acres of land. He said that loans worth 40,000 rupees and 20,000 rupees are being

provided for Kharif and Rabi crops respectively.