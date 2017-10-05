ISLAMABAD - After selling its share to Shanghai Electric, Abraaj Group - Dubai-based private equity firm – on Wednesday announced pouring generous investments in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The investments in Cinepax cinemas have been made through its funds, the company’s Dubai-based PR Associate Aditi Mane told the scribe over phone. She said Cinepax launched their first multiplex in 2007. Since then, the company has established itself as the market leader and today has 29 screens in 12 locations.

With Abraaj’s investment, Cinepax plans to develop 80 new screens across multiple locations over the next four years and also grow other entertainment related ventures, she revealed. The new investment will support the company in establishing international standard multiplex cinemas in new and upcoming locales. The group places a high priority on environmental, social and governance considerations and will actively assist with job creation and training of multiplex staff, as well as strengthening governance and operational efficiencies to achieve best-in-class operating standards, Mane said.

The new entrant pointed out that Pakistan’s current low ratio of cinema screens of 0.5 per million people and the possibility of revitalising the local film industry presents a compelling investment opportunity.

KES Power Limited of Abraaj Group is a holding company and through its subsidiary, the Karachi Electric Supply Company Limited engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric energy. The company has been facing strict criticism for its failure to bring down loadshedding in the country’s biggest commercial hub, since last many years. It has been severely reprimanded for not making investments as per purchase agreement and its failure to generate promised electricity.

In 2015, K-Electric was reprimanded for massive loadshedding which, according to Nepra, contributed in mass killing of over 400 due to heat wave. The company also continued to get over 600MW electricity from federal government against the sale agreement and at a subsidised cost.

In October 2016, Abraaj Group announced reaching an agreement to divest its stake in K-Electric, the country’s largest and only vertically integrated power utility. Abraaj owns 66.4 percent of K-Electric’s total shares, along with management control. The deal, when closed, will be worth $1.77 billion. The new buyer was Shanghai Electric Power (SEP), a state-owned enterprise controlled by China’s State Power Investment Corporation. “The company pay all the losses it incurred to national kitty as mentioned by Nepra from time to time or they would be passed to new Chinese buyer,” Mane said. “We are checking with the team and will revert back to you on this,” she added.