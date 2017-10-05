BankIslami signs agreement with Jubilee Family Takaful

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan has signed an agreement with Jubilee Family Takaful to launch Bancatakaful Products, Health Shield & Critical Illness plan. BankIslami will fulfill customer's health and critical illnesses Takaful needs through its nationwide branch network of over 320 branches in 105 cities.

The agreement was signed by Hasan A Bilgrami, CEO BankIslami Pakistan, and Javed Ahmed, CEO Jubilee Life Insurance. Hasan A Bilgrami said, "We are pleased to be the first Islamic bank to launch health cover (natural & accidental) in partnership with Jubilee Family Takaful. We will continue to introduce new products to enhance our Shariah compliant product suite ".

Javed Ahmed, CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance, commented, “Jubilee Life Insurance welcomes BankIslami as our new BancaTakaful partner and this partnership is surely going to further enhance Takaful awareness in the country”.

Zong 4G tops PTA’s customer resolution indicator

ISLAMABAD (PR): Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No.1 4G Network, has achieved yet another milestone in the telecom industry according to the latest PTA figures. Staying true to its focus on customer centricity, Zong 4G is leading the telecom industry with a 99.3% success rate in customer resolutions for the month of August 2017.

This success rate measures the percentage of customer complaints that were resolved, out of the total number of complaints for a given period. It represents a broad picture of the importance given to customer care services, taking into account customer satisfaction, turnaround times and overall ease of accessibility.

Considering how this aspect of the industry has been under-represented in the past, the inclusion of such indicators in the PTA’s monthly report bodes well for the industry. Customers form the core of Zong 4G’s business model and take center stage throughout the company’s decision making process.

Zong 4G remains committed to this approach and looks forward to translating this into added value for the industry as a whole. By hosting more than 75% of Pakistan’s 4G subscriber base,the company aims to leverage its leadership through its state of the art network and unrivaled approach to customer centricity throughout the country.

McDonald’s goes solar

KARACHI (PR): “At McDonald’s we believe it is important to help protect and preserve the environment for future generations that is why we are always exploring and evaluating ways to use renewable energy and materials”, said Jamil Mughal, Chief Officer McDonald’s Pakistan, on the occasion of inaugurating the installation of solar panels at its Sea View restaurant, Karachi.

With the help of Greenewable Solar Company, McDonald’s first restaurant went partially solar on August 14, 2017. This initiative will not only help in saving energy, it will also help in making the environment safe and pollution free. Mughal added, “With this initiative we are also playing our part in reducing the electricity shortfall.”

Mushtaq Chhapra, Chairman (Greenewable Solar Pvt. Ltd.) was equally enthusiastic and expressed, “We are delighted to work with McDonald’s and would like to continue doing so in future.”