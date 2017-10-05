ISLAMABAD - The CCP has imposed Rs87.292 million penalties on different private and public sector organisations during July-September, 2017 for involving in deceptive marketing practices under Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

These penalties were imposed on different sectors in violation of Competition Act, 2010. During last 10 years, the commission charged Rs26.846 billion fine on different sectors including banking and finance, oil and gas, healthcare, cement, ports and shipping, poultry, telecom, fertiliser, automobile and services in last ten years, a senior official of CCP told APP here on Wednesday.

According to breakup of figures, CCP imposed penalty of Rs6.402 million, Rs975 million, Rs468.68 million, Rs450 million, Rs211 million, Rs150 million and Rs140 million on banking and finance, Oil and gas, healthcare, port and shipping, poultry and automobile, respectively, he said. Similarly, in service sector, the CCP recovered Rs6.063 million, Rs8.641 million, Rs106.042 million, Rs56.400 million and Rs30 million, and Rs27 million in terms of penalties from Pakistan Fast Manufacturing Consumers Goods (FMCG), securities, insurance and education to stop the mal-business practices and maintain transparency for competitive market, he added.

Highlighting year-on-year fine levied by commission, he informed that during years 2008-16, penalties of Rs87.292 million, Rs302 million, Rs143.250 million, Rs17.733 million, Rs1.224 million, Rs86 million, Rs275 million, Rs6.786 million and Rs206 million were imposed, respectively. However, no penalties were imposed during the year 2014. The CCP had conducted impartial investigation for maintaining transparency and competition in market for evolving accountability mechanism. Replying to a question, he said that CCP is mandated under the Competition Act, 2010 to ensure fair competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity.

The official said CCP continuously strives in promoting a healthy competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour. He said that CCP is committed to maintain transparency for enhancing economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices including deceptive marketing.