Lahore (PR) - The start of a two-day certification, “Fixed Income Investment and Trading Certification Course” held in Lahore marked the launch of the nationwide training programme by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) under the USAID Financial Market Development Activity (FMDA) programme. More than 90 finance specialization students and 10 senior faculty members attended the certification course, which is being delivered by a team of senior international and local experts on local fixed income securities analysis, investment management, bond pricing and trading strategies to maximize yield at a local business school, The Superior University at its Lahore campus.

Speaking to the 90 participants and others, Mohammad Hammaduddin, from the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) said, “We are creating jobs and investment opportunities and building capacities at the regional level through the FMDA Fixed Income Investment and Trading certification”. He added, “As part of our mandate, we are developing and strengthening the financial market in Pakistan. The FMDA has helped us reach out and build up capacities for more sophisticated portfolio management and risk analysis and support more attractive financing options available to the private sector”.

Since August 2016, over 1,600 senior business and finance students along with faculty members and industry professionals, have been trained by USAID FMD nationwide at LUMS, LSE, FAST, Bashria University and IQRA University. “After the first few trainings, the demand was overwhelming and we were approached by many banks and universities. The certification is recognized by the government and private sector as it is endorsed and affiliated with the IFMP”, said Abdul Qayyum, resource person and expert on capital and money market. Werner Riecke is the resource person for Government Debt Planning and Management while John Crowley’s expertise is in Corporate Debt Management and Products.

As part of FMDA’s premier training programme on Fixed Income markets, under the mandate of technical assistance to IFMP, the only SECP accredited securities market training institution in Pakistan, FMDA will now roll out eight trainings in October 2017. The programme will reach out to an additional 350 investment industry professionals and leading business schools in Peshawar, Karachi, Sukkhur and Lahore with customized trainings.

The first and only course of this kind developed in Pakistan by the FMDA, the course provides tools and opportunities on secondary markets. The course developed by international and Pakistani experts primarily focuses on conventions of the Debt Capital Market of Pakistan. The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkhur, United Bank Limited (UBL) and Habib Bank in Lahore, CECOS, the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) and Bank Alfalah in Peshawer are some of the institutions where these certification trainings will be held.