Islamic finance tremendously

developing in Central Asia

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Kazakhstan is playing an important role for the development of Islamic Banking, said AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics CEO Zubair Mughal during the “Islamic Finance Week” organised by Astana International Finance Centre. Its impacts are obvious not only in central Asian countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kirgizstan and Turkmenistan but also in neighbouring regions including Caucasus and Balkan. Islamic Banking along with Takaful, Islamic Microfinance, Islamic Capital Market and Sukuk are developing continuously and consistently. He further said that by the development of Islamic finance the central Asian countries will have the opportunity to be close with other Islamic world. It will support the foreign direct investment in the countries which will be the strong base for development. There are numerous misunderstandings regarding Islamic banking and finance among them which can be removed by well-organised awareness campaigns. Islamic banking and finance materials should be translated into the local language.

Social media and publication would be the positive initiatives for the promotion of Islamic finance.

Tea imports grew by 2.36pc in 2 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tea worth $96.419 million was imported into the country during first two months of the current financial year as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year. Tea import into the country during July-August, 2017-18 increased by 2.36 percent as compared the imports of the same period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), tea import into the country was recorded at 34,126 metric tons valuing $94.419 million as compared the imports of 39,115 metric tons worth of $ 94.194 million of the same period last year. Meanwhile, food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 27.18 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year. The food group imports into the country during the period from July-August 2017 was recorded at $1.123 billion as against the import of $883.156 million of same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

IWCCI elects Reem as its president

ISLAMABAD (APP): Known entrepreneur Reem Abbasi has been elected unopposed as president of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI). Sofia Akhter has been elected as senior vice president while Munazza Arif has been voted as vice president of IWCCI, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. Those who were elected to the Executive Committee of the IWCCI include Hajrah Kashif, Neelum Nayab, Shahida Mazhar, Musarrat Jabeen, Rubina Lahooti, and Nosheen Ali. The Annual General Meeting of the IWCCI was held with chamber's outgoing president in the chair. Parliamentary Secretary for Capital Administration and Development Division, Maiza Hameed was the chief guest and speaking on the occasion, she said that success of nations is tied to the women empowerment. She said that government has taken a number of laudable steps to empower women and a lot is yet to be done. Maiza said that families are healthier, educated and balanced while incomes increase when women are given authority.

Empowering women and reduction in gender gap is the key to change and essential to achieve the objective of poverty eradication.

CDNS notifies similar profit rates for

saving certificates

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) have notified similar profit rates for various saving certificates from October 1, 2017 to benefit its investors especially the widows and pensioners. "The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", a senior official of CDNS told APP here on Wednesday. He said that as per notification issued by the federal government, the rates for Defence Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent, respectively. The official said the profit rate of return for specialised savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent to provide safety net to specialised segments of the society.

The CDNS has achieved Rs50 billion in first quarter of current fiscal year from July 1 to September 30, 2017-18. The CDNS has set Rs250 billion net target for fiscal year (2017-18).