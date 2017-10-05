ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being the largest exploration and production company of Pakistan in public sector, has inked an agreement with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for supply of 25 to 30 million liters high speed diesel (HSD) annually to meet its operational requirements at fields, plants and drilling rigs.

Speaking on the occasion, OGDCL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Zahid Mir said OGDCL was looking for sustainable and viable agreements with national and international partners to make it a truly exploration and production company.

This agreement will help OGDCL in uninterrupted operations at field locations across the country and effectively contribute to enhance the indigenous hydrocarbon production to reduce the import bill on account of crude oil.

Managing Director and CEO Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque said PSO took immense pride in signing the agreement with an icon organization of Pakistan.

"Our joining hands is bringing in synergies in our shared national agenda with Ministry of Energy to help accelerate the economic well being of Pakistan," he said.

PSO has a longstanding history of supplying corporations, such as Pakistan Railways, PIA, SECMC, Port Qasim and now OGDCL, with an uninterrupted supply of quality petroleum products.