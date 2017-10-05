KARACHI - Panic selling was witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in scrips across the board and market continued its steep decline during the initial hours of yesterday's trading session, making an intra-day low of 1,246 points. This selling pressure in the market was likely on the back of investors’ skepticism regarding the political scenario in the country.

However, buying in heavyweight stocks during the latter hours resulted in recovery in the KSE 100-index as it closed at 40,461 points after losing 655 points.

Index ended on directionless trading as key investors’ concerns pertaining to political apprehension, local cement prices and fertilizer off-take, brokers said.

Cement scrips led negativity at the bourse taking away 107 points while fertilizers, oil & gas marketing companies, oil & gas exploration companies and the engineering sector followed suit by eroding 98, 76, 40, and 40 points from the index, respectively.

Cherry picking of main board items resulted in surge in activity as average daily volumes grew by 58% DoD to 192m shares. Likewise average traded value clocked in at Rs9.6b/USD 91m, up by 65% DoD.

Volume leaders during the day were ASL, PKGP, KEL, BOP and CWSM, making up 24% of the total market activity during the day.

Negative contributors remained SNGP that shed 40 points, OGDC that fell by 33 points, DAWH that eroded 32 points, ENGRO that slipped by 24 points, and PSO that took away 22 points whereas positive contributors were PSEL that added 22 points, UBL that contributed 11 point, and THALL 10 points to the index, said the AHL Market Data.

Cement sector led the decline in the market where LUCK (down 1.28%), DGKC (3.01%), MLCF (5%) and FCCL (4.29%) eroded 75 points to the index. Steel companies also declined, where ISL (down 4.93%), INIL (dip 3.48%), ASTL (down 4.77%) dipped the most. Moreover, OGDC (down 2.04%) and PPL (0.74%) closed in the red zone as oil prices edged lower in the global economy, commented dealer at JS Global.

Market participants believe negativity in the market will continue on the back of political uncertainties and concerning economic indicators. Also, potential redemptions in Mutual Funds are likely to cause further selling pressure, they added.