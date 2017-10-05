LAHORE - The Smeda has planned to set up fruits, vegetables and condiments processing and mango pulping centres at Naushehroferoze and Mirpurkhas with a total cost of Rs535.106 million and Rs575.4 million, respectively.

Smeda Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub has advised the provincial office of Smeda Sindh to start implementation on these projects within the current financial year. The main objectives of the schemes are to provide common facility services in ripening, sterilisation, pulping, sorting, grading and packaging of fruits and vegetables, the Smeda CEO said. He further said that state-of-the-art agro processing machinery, costing around Rs623 million, will be installed for the two model facilitates, which will enable local stakeholders to increase their profitability in domestic markets and gain access to international markets for value-added horticulture produce.

Meanwhile, Smeda Sindh Chief Mukesh Kumar has reported to the Smeda CEO that Bahria Foundation and Smeda are working together for creating better infrastructure facilities to promote the horticulture sector in Sindh. Bahria Foundation Deputy Managing Director Syed Imdad Imam Jafri, in a recent meeting held at Smeda-Sindh office, acknowledged the valuable cooperation of Smeda in establishment of a modern Cold Storage (CA) facility by Bahria Foundation in Karachi with a cost of around Rs350 million.

He told that the Bahria Foundation deputy managing director had expressed deep interest in establishing infrastructure projects in the logistics, power, auto-assembling and tourism sectors.

The Smeda will assist Bahria Foundation in project viability assessment and establishment of projects for electric motorcycle assembling, wind power, cement and tourism services in Tharparkar, the Smeda-Sindh chief said.