ISLAMABAD - Work on the construction of circular train, linking Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera, would begin by December this year. A spokesman of the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that the project would be completed at a cost of $1.6 billion in three years. The train would have a speed of 220 kilometers per hour. In the next phase, the train service would be extended to Swabi and other areas of the province.