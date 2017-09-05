ISLAMABAD - Work on the construction of circular train, linking Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera, would begin by December this year. A spokesman of the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that the project would be completed at a cost of $1.6 billion in three years. The train would have a speed of 220 kilometers per hour. In the next phase, the train service would be extended to Swabi and other areas of the province.
Construction of circular train to begin this year
