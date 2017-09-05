ISLAMABAD - The government is exploring new markets for export of meat and dairy products with focus on Global Halal Food Trade.

The official sources told Radio Pakistan that many Muslim countries are dependent on imported meat and Pakistan can significantly increase its exports by focusing on modern and hygienic slaughter houses that can meet international standards for frozen or chilled red meat.

They said efforts are being made for market access in Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia besides Middle-East countries for meat and meat products. The sources said the United Arab Emirates has lifted ban on import of poultry and poultry products from Pakistan. This would go a long way in promoting export of poultry products. They said Netherlands-based multinational company Friesland has acquired 51 percent share of Engro Food Pakistan, which is one of the largest private sector Foreign Direct Investment in dairy sector of Pakistan amounting to $450 million.