ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Council for Research and Technologies (PCST) would organise three-day international Conference on Mining and Fuel Industries (CMFI-2017) from October 19-21, 2017.

This international event will provide a platform for academicians, geoscientists, engineers, policy makers, regulators and those engaged in mineral and petroleum industries to share their research or technologies. The conference would mainly focuses on development and growth of mining, mineral and fuel (coal, oil and gas) industries in Pakistan and other countries of the region, an official of PCST told APP.

Themes of the conference included `Mineral Exploration, Processing and Ore Beneficiation', `Environmental Impact of Mining/Quarrying and Mitigations', `Innovative Mining Technologies: Underground and Opencast', `Recent Technological Developments in Oil & Gas Sectors', `Quality Coal for Power Generation', `Concrete, Asphalt and Aggregates', `Small and Large Scale Mining', `Offshore and Deep Sea Mining', `Dimension stone and Gemstone industry', `CPEC Impact on Mining/Mineral based Industries', `Investment and Finance in Mineral Sector Mineral Policy and Regulatory Regime', `Inspection Services in Mining Sector on Modern Lines' and `Occupational Health and Safety Issues'.

The official said that the government through Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) has taken a good step for the promotion of mineral sector by recently conducting Technology Foresight exercise involving mineral experts from all over the country. The moot would be organised in collaboration with Department of Geology, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Karachi Society of Economic Geologists and Mineral Technologists (SEGMITE), Inspectorate of Mines, Department of Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Pakistan Department of Mining Engineering, Dumlupinar University, Kutahya, Turkey Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST).