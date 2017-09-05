LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to hold the 9th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2017 from December 15 to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

“This exhibition has now opened new vistas and venues to the amazing potential and calibre of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods that we produce with high quality,” he said. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the essence of this mega furniture exhibition is to promote the furniture at local and international level. He said that China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok have been invited for participation while delegations from other countries are too be expected.

He said this mega event will also be attended by members of the diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation. He said almost 100 brands will exhibit at the event. Master Foam is the official sponsor of the event while more than 70 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products and as per previous trend nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega exhibition.

Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 20 percent on different items exhibited at the event. He said this exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said PFC is the only platform available to all small, medium and large furniture manufacturing companies in the country to promote their business and furniture related accessories. He said the PFC aims at promoting industry-friendly legislation, improve supply chain, market Pakistani furniture locally as well as internationally, create skilled human resource at all levels, upgrade manufacturing technology, set and monitor quality standards for products sold by brands under its umbrella.

He said they are pursuing the government to enhance trade and manufacturing that is not limited just to the furniture hubs of Chiniot, Gujrat, Peshawar and Gojra, instead they aim to expand the reach, where skilled artisans and carpenters convert wood into art. He said they believe that furniture sector will not only generate foreign exchange but also create potential jobs, and above all help the Pakistani furniture industry gain global recognition.