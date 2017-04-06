LAHORE - National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production Chairman Asad Umar has said that the economic relations with China should also be exploited to build new export markets for Pakistani products in Chinese areas around Pakistan’s borders.

He expressed these remarks while presiding over the committee’s 25th meeting at SMEDA Head office here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Muhammad Asim Nazir, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh, Chaudhry Riazul Haq, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi, Sajida Begum, Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah and Abdul Hakeem Baloch. Smeda CEO Sher Ayub and Committee Secretary Razia Sultana were also present on the occasion.

The committee chairman advised the Smeda to conduct a study on the potential existing in Chinese markets for Pakistani products. He suggested the Smeda to do partnership with some Chinese research organisation or a reputable university of China in this regard. He observed that the Chinese areas existing around Pakistan borders could be the potential export market for Pakistan and research should focus on such areas for demand and competitiveness of Pakistani products.

Asad evinced keen interest in impact analysis of the Smeda initiatives on economic development of Pakistan. He directed the Smeda management to prepare an exclusive presentation on outcome of the Smeda services extended to the SME sector since last two decade and desired to schedule next meeting of the committee specially for reviewing the presentation.