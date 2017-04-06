LAHORE - Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has said that the government is going to launch a campaign to re-introduce Pakistani brands in the world by the end of the year.

While addressing a forum titled as “Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan” which was organised by All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), he said that first payment of textile package would be given in the next few days as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had issued a circular in this regard. He said that though there are many challenges in the country but today’s Pakistan was more peaceful and prosperous. He said Pakistan had got place in top 10 countries which made business reforms.

He said legislation on e-commerce was also under process and the government was going to launch a campaign to re-introduce Pakistani brands in the world by the end of the year. He said providing a suitable environment to business community was not only the responsibility of the federal government but also of the provincial governments.

He said the provincial governments should also take positive steps to boost business in the provinces and facilitate the business community. The minister said more foreign investment was pouring in the country after the CPEC and the government was fully committed to boost business in the country.

He said the Ministry of Commerce was focusing and working on easing business activities in the country and legislation in this regard would be made, if needed. After terrorism, energy issue was the second challenge and the government was fighting against these issues in a befitting manner, achieving successes as situation was better today and the people were feeling secure as well, he added.

Addressing the meeting, APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi said, “This event will go a long way in meeting the key objectives of APBF, as we strive to promote and protect the interests of the business community, besides suggesting industrial reforms to the policy-makers.” APBF General Secretary Maaz Mahmood also delivered a welcome note for the delegates.

The conference was aimed to promote a positive image of Pakistan as a destination of choice for global investors. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana was the chief guest during the first sessions, while the second session was enriched by the Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir. Several Ambassadors and senior Diplomats also attended the forum as guests of honour, while the learned speakers discussed critical topics, with the aim to devise an effective roadmap for Pakistan’s brighter future.

US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy R Fedkiw, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois and Chief of Corporate Affairs and Strategy Aslam Hayat also express their views on the occasion.