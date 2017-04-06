International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan's economic reform program.

In a statement after discussions with Pakistani authorities in Dubai, the head of IMF staff team, Harald Finger said, “Pakistan is in a position to set its economy on a high growth path.”

He said, “After three years of reforms, Pakistan has strengthened its macroeconomic resilience and economic outlook.”

Harald Finger said, “Pakistan's economic growth is expected to reach five percent in current fiscal year.”

He said, “Over the medium term, Pakistan's growth can accelerate to about six percent due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other investments, improved energy supply, and continued structural reforms.”