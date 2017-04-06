FAISALABAD: The Livestock and Dairy Development Department (LDDD) is releasing funds amounting to Rs20 million for breeders in the district under the second phase of ‘Save the Calves and Calf Fattening Schemes’.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani distributed cheques worth Rs488,500 among 43 livestock breeders of the district in a ceremony held at the DC complex.

The deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government had taken a revolutionary step for the development and progress of the livestock sector.

Under the scheme, the trend of early sale of calves would be discouraged and breeders would be encouraged to fatten calves for greater beef production.

He said that to provide quality and hygienic meat to the citizens, the Punjab Livestock Department had introduced a modern system of slaughtering in Lahore and the consumers were purchasing meat from the outlet of livestock department.