LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has inaugurated the LCCI Incubation Centre which aims to facilitate the young and new entrepreneurs.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, former senior vice president Almas Hyder, Vice President Kashif Anwar, Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Mian Zahid Javed and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

While talking about the ongoing economic scenario, the minister said that the government is making sincere efforts to overcome economic challenges. She said that promotion of local industries and confidence building of the investors is an integral part of the government policy.

Dr Ayesha said that tax collection day would be observed on April 10. The initiative was taken last year to inform the taxpayers that their tax is being spent on development projects and to develop tax culture, she added. She said that expenditure development has been increased by 38 percent. She said that work on a number of power projects is on the way. Baloki RLNG plant of 800MW would be soon operational, he added.