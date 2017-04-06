PSX suspends M/s AMCAP terminals

KARACHI (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to suspend all trading terminals of M/s AMCAP Securities (Pvt) Limited on the ground of violations of PSX rules by the company. PSX, in its notice issued here on Wednesday, informed all market participants about its decision of suspending the AMCAP terminals. It said that the PSX has observed that M/s AMCAP Securities (Private) Limited (AMCAP) is in violation of various clauses of PSX including rule book. PSX performed an off-site limited scope investigation into the matters of observed regulatory non-compliances and issued show cause notice dated March 31, 2017 to AMCAP for providing written explanation and if desired, to appear before the PSX competent authority by 5:00 PM on April 4, 2017. However, AMCAP sought unreasonable extension in time for the same to delay the process. PSX was of the view that the explanation could be provided by AMCAP from the readily available information in its back office records and therefore, PSX granted an extension of one day in consideration for them to collate information and provide satisfactory explanation.

Livestock dept providing financial assistance to calf breeders

FAISALABAD (APP): The Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) is releasing funds amounting Rs20 million to livestock breeders in the district under 2nd phase of 'Save the Calves and Calf Fattening Schemes'. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani distributed cheques worth Rs488,500 among 43 livestock breeders of the district in a ceremony held here at DC complex. Director Livestock Dr Munir Shami, Additional Director Livestock Dr Saleha Gull and other officers of livestock department were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that meat, milk, eggs and other dairy products were important part of food. He said the Punjab government had taken revolutionary step for the development and progress of livestock sector. He said that under the scheme, the trend of early sale of calves would be discouraged and encourage the breeders for fattening calves for more beef production.

He said that providing quality and hygienic meat to the citizens, the Punjab Livestock Department had introduced a modern system of slaughtering in Lahore and the consumers were purchasing meat from the outlet of livestock department.

PakW2E2, WCCI discuss steps to

promote women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Wireless Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment (PakW2E2) in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed the importance and accurate use of information technology for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. During the meeting, the women entrepreneurs shed light on how to address the socio-cultural barriers currently impeding the entrepreneurial development in the country. The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar President Shamama Arbab lauded the efforts of PakW2E2. She suggested that young women entrepreneurs who are technology savvy must help in using the technology, this way young entrepreneurs will benefit from the experience of the older entrepreneurs. The project will introduce concepts of E-commerce, E-marketing and E-banking and attempting to create opportunities by connecting them to national markets and offer them international business mentorship.

She said the PakW2E2 project would be signifying with the sparks of technological headways and communication conjunctions being a bridge-up between learners and professionals. She said that in Pakistan, women entrepreneurs do not enjoy the same opportunities as men due to a number of deep-rooted discriminatory socio-cultural values and traditions.

The economic potential of female entrepreneurs is not being attained as they suffer from a lack of access to capital, land, business premises, information technology, training and agency assistance, she added. She said that these efforts would help integration of women entrepreneurs into the mainstream economy.

Dagha assures commerce ministry’s support to IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Commerce Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha has assured full support of the Ministry of Commerce to Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO-Pakistan) in its efforts in creating Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) culture in the country. He expressed these views during his visit to the office of IPO-Pakistan after assuming the charge at the ministry. IPO-Pakistan Chairman Shahid Rashid welcomed the newly appointed secretary. IPO-Pakistan Director General Muhammad Irfan Tarar and other high officials of the organisation were also present on this occasion. Rashid briefed the Commerce secretary about the working and function of the organisation. He also shared the future plan of IPO-Pakistan to facilitate the stakeholders and to make the organisation more efficient in its service delivery. Earlier, IPO-Pakistan Executive Director Meesaq Arif gave a detailed briefing on the working of the organisation. He also shared the future aspirations of IPO with the secretary.

On the occasion, Dagha appreciated the remarkable achievements of IPO-Pakistan and termed it an important component of the Ministry of Commerce.