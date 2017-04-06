Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan country could sustain 8-10 per cent economic growth for next three decades under CPEC.

Addressing a gathering of international business leaders at a summit, the minister said this high growth rate could bring Pakistan among the top 25 economies of the world by 2030.

He said CPEC was providing huge opportunities to the international investors who could take advantage of the opportunities.

Ahsan Iqbal said the whole world was now looking at CPEC and concerned ministers of almost all European Union Countries had met with him and expressed their wish to join Pakistan by investing in CPEC.

He said this project will create connectivity in the region and connect three-billion people from South Asia, Central Asia and China.

The minister said that nine industrial zones were being built under CPEC, adding that 85 million new jobs will be created.

He asked the business leaders to play their role in making Pakistan an ‘Asian Tiger’ by exploiting huge opportunities offered by the CPEC.