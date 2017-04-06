ISLAMABAD: Russian has expressed keen interest in laying transnational gas pipelines and mutual cooperation between Gazprom International and OGDCL, Pakistani state owned exploration and production company.

A high level delegation from the Russian Federation led by Yuri P Sentyurin, State Secretary &Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation and A Vtaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom, called on Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Wednesday. During the meeting, mutually beneficial matters of bilateral interest were discussed aiming to further deepen the cooperation in different fields of oil and gas sector. An update from the Pakistan side on North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGPP) was also shared with the Russian delegation.

The minister appreciated the keen interest of the Russian Federation to promote cooperation in different fields of oil and gas sector and hoped that Pakistan-Russian relations will grow further with successful implementation of different projects between the two countries.

The Gazprom deputy chairman said that the proposed projects in petroleum sector will be beneficial for the economic well-being of Pakistan and will provide growth opportunities for both the countries.