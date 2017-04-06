LAHORE (PR): Around 150,000workers, under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (APWHEWU), hold national conference and vowed to spare no efforts in providing better services to 25 million electricity consumers, preventing theft of electricity and dues recovery.

The workers urged to the government to place National Distribution Generation Electricity Companies under the control of either Wapda or Pakistan Electric Supply Company instead of placing under private members of Board of Directors of the companies. The government should allocate more financial resources to the Wapda to build new dams and Electricity Hydel Power Station and Gas Fired Thermal Power Stations to fulfill the nation’s basic need of electricity and water, they demanded.

The federal and provincial government should raise the wages of the workers in the forthcoming Federal Budget 2016-17 alike raised for the members of national assembly and merge Adhoc Relief in the basic pay. The management of Wapda/Electricity should remove anomalies of the pay scales between various cadres for allowing Equal Pay For Equal Work and prevent the rising accidents of electricity workers. They expressed concern that more than 150 workers become victim of tragic accident on lines every year.

These demands were raised in a resolution passed in the national conference held unanimously. The conference was participated by thousands of workers from all parts of the five provinces and Islamabad and was addressed by Justice (R) Tanveer Ahmed, Veteran journalist and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Secretary l A Rashid, WAPDA HR&A General Manager Brg Shoaib Taqi, Lesco Chief Executive Syed Wajid Ali Kazmi, Capt (R) Syed Bashir Ahmed General Manager Hydel Wapda, Jawad Ahmed, Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, Abdul Latif Nizamani, Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai, Gohar Taj and other Trade Union representatives.

The conference was addressed by. Rubina Jamil, Akbar Ali Khan, Ch Anwar, Yousaf Baloch, Niaz Khan, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar and other representatives. By a resolution, the house urged the government to introduce far reaching economic and social reforms in the country to tackle aggravating unemployment and provide free and equal standard education to each and every child and abolish rising irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society and amend outdated Labour laws in conformity with l.L.O Convention and bring Contract Workers on regular basis.

By another resolution, the house assured journalist community its full support for upholding the Right of Freedom of Press and Safety and Security of the Journalist and demanded the government to establish 7th Wage Board Award for Journalists and Newspaper Workers and to raise emoluments of the journalist.

The house condoled the deaths of tragic killing of members of the armed forces and civilians by terrorism and declared terrorism a crime against mankind. On the occasion, the house paid tribute to the dedicated services of Late Bashir Ahmed Bakhtiar, one of the founder of Labour Movement in sub-continent, on the eve of his 24th death anniversary and pledged to continue to make concreted struggle to establish an egalitarian society free of exploitation.