MULTAN - The cotton crop has entered a sensitive stage and growers are urged to ensure pest-scouting of the crop thrice in a day. According to agriculture department spokesperson, the attack of white fly was increasing and it could damage the crop. The white fly could cause reduction in cotton production. The white fly is a virus which spreads from one sapling to the other speedily, the spokesperson concluded.
Cotton growers urged to ensure pest-scouting
