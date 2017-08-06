LAHORE - All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan has congratulated Pervaiz Malik on assuming charge as commerce and textile minister.

Ahsan urged the minister to convene a meeting of the Federal Textile Board and start implementing the already finalised recommendations for restoration of its viability at the earliest. “Textile Industry has already held detailed meetings with FTB to finalise the recommendations,” he added.

He said a widening trade deficit can only be managed by strengthening export-led growth strategy and let the textile industry produce exportable surplus to increase exports. According to him, the textile industry is ready to work closely with the government and put forward a vision to double the exports through full utilisation of the stalled capacity and revive the growth momentum.

He said the high cost of doing business, liquidity crunch, policy-implementation divide and delay in the release of Rs180 billion textile package are a few major concerns of the industry at present. He said both the earliest revival and growth of textile industry is a must to steer the industry out of a bad shape and contribute to the exports of the country. Let the domestic industry grow while enjoying the first right to avail opportunities against the competitors, he said.