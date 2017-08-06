LAHORE - The bourse welcomed clarity on the political front with benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 2.1 percent to close at 46,877points. Although some matters on the political front remain unresolved, market participants appeared to have taken comfort on the election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the new prime minister. Overall activity also improved with both average traded volumes (349 million shares per day) and value ($157 million per day) posting strong increase of 76 percent and 62 percent, respectively. Local mutual funds showed the largest buying interest with net buying of $34 million as compared to $28 million net selling in the previous week.

On the other hand, foreign investors continued to offload their positions with another large selling of $41 million vis-a-vis net selling of $13 million recorded in the previous week. Key sectors outperforming the KSE-100 index during the week were OMCs (up 6.5 percent WoW), Power generation (up 5.4 percent WoW), Cements (up 3.1 percent WoW) and E&Ps (+2.2 percent WoW).

According to expert, the index gained 2.1 percent during the week. This was led by reduction in uncertainty on political front with Supreme Court announcement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif disqualification and appointment of new prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Along with the appointment of new PM, new cabinet members were also appointed during the week. Investors took this smooth transition positively as trading volumes/values surged by 76 percent/62 percent WoW. Amongst major sectors, Cement, Fertiliser and E&Ps surged by 2-3 percent whereas tobacco was down 7 percent.

Mutual funds ($34.8m) were the largest domestic buyers, while foreigners sold $41.1m during the week vs selling $13.2m last week. Major buying was seen in Fertiliser sector ($1.1m) whereas major selling was seen in Cement ($13.2m), E&Ps ($6.1m) and Banks ($4.9m). During the week, members of the new federal cabinet took oath at a ceremony organised at the Presidency in Islamabad. In some key appointments: Khawaja Asif, earlier the defence minister in Nawaz Sharif's government, will serve as the country’s new foreign minister. Ahsan Iqbal, former minister for planning, will take charge of the key interior ministry in Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's government. Ishaq Dar will continue as finance minister whereas Pervez Malik will be the new minister for commerce in place of Khurram Dastagir Khan, who will take charge of the defence ministry.

During the week, the OGDC through notice at PSX has informed that the company has discovered a gas deposit from Bhambhra exploration well. The well has tested 5.73mmcfd of gas, translating into EPS impact of Rs0.10.

Foreign exchange reserves fell $153 million to $20.283 billion during the week ended July 28, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. The reserves stood at $20.436 billion in the previous week. The reserves held by SBP declined $305 million to $14.698 billion. The net foreign reserves of commercial banks increased to $5.584 billion from $5.433 billion in preceding week.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS); Consumer Price Index (CPI) on year-on-year basis during July 2017 witnessed an increase of 2.91 percent as compared to the same month of the last year.

As per the latest data published by SBP, total deposits are up 14 percent YoY in Jul 2017 whereas advances and investments are up 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively. ADR of the banking sector currently stands at 52 percent compared to IDR that stands at 68 percent.

During the week, Pakistan’s total debt rose by 11 percent YoY to Rs20.8tn as of May 2017, reports SBP. Debt-to-GDP ratio of the country increased to 65.3 percent versus 64.2 percent in the same period last year.Experts said that although market activity is likely to remain upbeat in the coming weeks, the index might remain range bound. Following 7.2 percent recovery from its recent low, the index is not searching for new triggers. Continuous FIPI outflow is dragging the index performance though domestic liquidity has been quite supportive of the market. The result season will move into full swing from next week with HBL, PSO, PAEL, EFOODs, and KEL set to reveal 2Q/4Q results.