Over 40pc work on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway completed

ISLAMABAD (APP): Over 40 percent progress of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3) has been achieved and the project would be completed by April next year, National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP on Saturday. The project was started in February 2016 and it would cost Rs148.654 billion with design speed of 120km per hour, he said. The 230km long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) had been divided into four parts and being constructed by two contractors through a joint venture of M/s China Railway 20 Group and M/s ZKB. He said eight interchanges, eight bridges over major roads, 35 bridges over canals, and six underpasses and 316 culverts had been constructed. Interchanges of M-3 would be located near the cities of Nankana Sahib, Samundri, Rajana, Pir Mahal, Darkana, Jaranwala, Mangatanwala, and Saigan.

'Modern techniques being used to enhance crop productivity'

LAHORE (APP): Punajb Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Saturday said that the provincial government was putting agriculture sector on modern lines and employing new techniques which would enhance crop productivity to a large extent. Talking to APP here, he said that promotion of high-value agriculture project through provision of climate-smart technology would change the fate of agriculture sector in the province. He said that the government had allocated Rs20 billion for the sector during the fiscal year 2017-18. He said that the role of farmers was very important in an agrarian economy, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government was protecting the interests of farmers. To a question, he said that the government had provided relief to farmers by announcing subsidy on electricity for agri tubwells and fertilisers in the budget. To another question, Mehmood said that modern solar-based agro system and revolutionary steps would help alleviate poverty in the province.

The secretary said the provincial government was revamping the agriculture sector to tap its full potential to bring about prosperity in the province.

Uganda, Tanzania begin construction

of key oil pipeline

TANGA (APP): Uganda and Tanzania on Saturday launched the construction of the "world's-longest pipeline" to transport highly-viscous crude oil from landlocked Uganda to the port city of Tanga in Tanzania. The $3.5 billion project is a significant milestone for Uganda, which is expected to start pumping its crude oil reserve to international markets within three years, according to officials. Uganda, one of the East African Community member states, is estimated to get approximately 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil more than enough to put the country on the path of economic development. The 1,445-kilometer (899-mile) long pipeline will start in the western region of Uganda, where crude reserves were discovered a decade ago, to Tanzania's Indian Ocean seaport of Tanga. Speaking during a foundation stone-laying ceremony, President John Magufuli said the unique pipeline would immensely benefit Tanzania economically.

"I would like to assure President Museveni, about the safety of this mammoth project which will have many benefits to Tanzanians," Magufuli said. The president urged the contractor the French oil giant Total to speed up the construction work so that citizens from the two countries could benefit from the project before his first term in office ends.

"I don't understand why we should wait for three years to complete this project. Make sure you finish this project before 2020," he said. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said huge reserves of natural resources in east Africa would boost trade and the economy of the regional bloc. "In my opinion, East Africa, especially Uganda is unstoppable now. There's nothing to stop us from growth and transformation," Museveni said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals Medard Kalemani said the project would open a new chapter of economic development for Tanzanians by generating approximately $2 million income and thousands of jobs. "More than 10,000 people will be employed and more than 140 villages where the pipeline passes will get electricity," he said.

Pound slumps after Bank of England

kills rate hike hopes

NEW YORK (AFP): The British pound dropped to this year's lowest point against the euro Thursday in reaction to the Bank of England cutting its forecast for the UK economy as it left interest rates unchanged. Sterling's weakness, including against the dollar, in turn lifted London stocks as it gives many exporting companies a shot in the arm, boosting their international competitiveness. Stocks elsewhere were mixed, with the Dow edging to a record for the seventh straight day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both retreated. Paris rose while Frankfurt fell as the euro continued to strengthen against the dollar. Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with Forex.com, said investors were disappointed that only two Bank of England monetary policy council members voted in favor of a rate hike -- suggesting that such a move is now far off. "The market's reaction was swift: the pound fell sharply and this helped to boost the FTSE 100," he said.

With political uncertainty, soft economic fundamentals and ongoing Brexit concerns weighing heavily on the British economy, "investors may start to question whether the BoE moves forward with raising rates in 2018," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga. Corresponding strength in the euro, meanwhile, weighed on Germany's DAX index of leading stocks which was down at the European close.