PR Lahore - Spirit of Math, Canada’s largest after-school programme for high performing students in mathematics held their grand opening and open house on 5 and 6 August, respectively.

The basic aim of this event was to create awareness about the brand and what it offers as an institution. Spirit of Math has taken thousands of students in Canada from the top of their class to the top of the nation. The basic objective of this after-school programme is to enhance the power of critical thinking and logical reasoning in students to help them learn and grow in a competitive environment.

While commenting on grand opening celebrations, Kimberley Langen, Co-founder and CEO of Spirit of Math, “It used to be that societies could predict what the next 20 years would look like, therefore, education could be created to ensure that students would be ready for that future. Now the world is changing at an unprecedented rate, and it is virtually impossible to predict, never mind to determine the content needed for education. Instead, we need to create strong problem solvers who can be leaders of tomorrow. Mathematics, if taught properly, is ideal to do this.”