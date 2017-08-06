LAHORE - The students of St Anthony's High School, Lawrence Road Lahore have been showing excellent results in the Matriculation examination as well as O and A level exams of Cambridge International system, as 34 students have scored A+ result with highest marks of 1058 while 16 students grabbed A grade.

St Anthony's High School Principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul said that this year 95 students appeared in Matriculation examination held by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore out of which 50 students received A+ and A grades and only three students could not clear the exam this year. He proudly congratulated his high achievers, their parents and his hardworking team on this marvelous achievement.

Regarding co-curricular activities, the principal said that school holds extracurricular activities including debates, excursions, funday, bonfires, picnics, funfair, science model fair and annual sports. He said school students also take part in debates and quiz programmes held across the country.

Shahid Ambrose Moghul said that noted alumni of the school includes former Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former finance minister Dr Salman Shah, Dr Abdul Qadeer and Dr Samarmand Mubarak.