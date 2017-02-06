ISLAMABAD - Construction work of 296 km Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is likely to start before June subject to receiving a workable proposal.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved in principle the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway in August and issued directives to the NHA chairman to start work on the project in March 2017.

The government is undertaking construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis and its estimated cost is over Rs160 billion. The motorway project starting from Sukkur will touch Khairpur, Nowshehro Feroze, Nawab Shah, Mitiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad. The motorway forms part of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) which will be key part of trade corridor linking ports of Karachi and Gwadar.