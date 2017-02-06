NBP unveils prepaid cards with brand of UnionPay Int’l

LAHORE (PR): In continuation of National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) journey for embracing the future banking, NBP unveiled NBP Prepaid cards with the brand of UnionPay International in a grand launch ceremony. Initially, three types of cards have been launched including Corpay – for small ticket size payroll; YouthPay – for younger generations of Pakistan; and PocketPay – for daily consumption for families.

The launching ceremony was attended by senior management of National Bank of Pakistan including Masood Karim Shaikh – Acting President NBP, Mudassir H Khan – SEVP/Group Chief CRBG, SEVP/CIO Shahid Saeed, in addition to all SEVPs/Group Chiefs and Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head-Payment Services, Nabeel Aslam, Head of Debit & Prepaid Cards along with senior managements of UnionPay International and TPS Pakistan (Pvt) Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mudassir emphasized that digital disruption was shaping the future for banking and NBP is cognizant of the future banking needs. He further stated that NBP has embarked upon various technology initiatives aimed towards provision of multiple delivery channels and the launch of NBP Prepaid Cards is part of the journey of providing best in class products.

Pakistani community in UAE observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

ABU DHABI (PR): A function was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi on Sunday to observe “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

A large number of Pakistanis including Kashmiri community in the UAE assembled in the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to condemn the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces. Moazzam A Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, presided over the function.

The messages of president and prime minister on the occasion were read out. Children from Pakistani schools made speeches and sang national songs.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that the purpose of the observance of Solidarity Day was to highlight the significance of the day and reaffirm our solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

EcoStar’s PSL campaign features Fahad Mustafa

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar - a nationwide leading brand of consumer electronics - has now launched a new advertising campaign for its LED TVs. The advertisement features the famous artist and media icon – Fahad Mustafa - for celebrity-endorsement. The new TV commercial will highlight EcoStar’s high-performance LED Televisions and Home-Entertainment technologies that feature crystal-clear visuals and a dynamic sound-quality. This new advertising campaign will promote the advanced features of EcoStar Televisions that promise exceptional entertainment for the consumers, who will be able to enjoy the most thrilling and memorable experiences, especially during the upcoming ‘Second Edition’ of the PSL cricket tournament in Dubai, where some of the greatest stars of international cricket will be showing exciting performances.

PTCL Summit Programme grooming young talent

ISLAMABAD (PR): PTCL President and CEO Dr Daniel Ritz addressed management trainees of the company at an event held at the PTCL Academy in Haripur with reference to its Summit Programme.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the largest ICT service provider in Pakistan, undertook the Summit Programme to hire graduates from all over Pakistan. Through a rigorous selection process, 125 candidates were selected purely on merit from all parts of Pakistan for the programme and are currently under training at the PTCL Academy.

Speaking to the candidates, he said, “PTCL’s diverse services are spread across Pakistan and are a source of national connectivity because they touch the life of every Pakistani in one way or the other. PTCL is making all efforts to improve the life of every household across the country and that was a testament to the high standards it had set for itself.” He hoped that the young management trainees will bring energy and contribute towards the innovation and transformation of PTCL.

Dr Tahir Jamil appointed as ORIC director at PU

LAHORE (PR): Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has appointed Department of Polymer Engineering and Technology Chairman Prof Dr Tahir Jamil as Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation in order to strengthen research and industry-academia linkages.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the appointment of Dr Tahir comes with reference to the newly-appointed vice-chancellor’s vision to promote research products of the university in the market and streamline industry-academia linkages as per international standards. Prof Dr Tahir Jamil graduated from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and did his Ph.D from New York, USA in 1986.

Dr Jamil has worked in USA, Saudia Arabia and Pakistan in different academics, research organisations and industry for many years. He has more than 100 publications in his credit in the journals of national and international repute.

In 2005, he joined NUST as HEC Foreign Faculty Professor and then subsequently moved to the Punjab University in the same position. He established the Department of Polymer Engineering & Technology by securing various grants from HEC. He has also secured research grants from HEC and USAID. He is supervising a many students of M.Phil and Ph.D in various disciplines of engineering and sciences. At present, he is serving as the Chairman Department of Polymer and Textile Engineering at PU. He has extensive teaching, research, management and lab establishment experience for higher education and product development.

Schwabe celebrates 150 years anniversary

KARACHI (PR): World’s leading manufacturer of homoeopathic and biochemic medicines Dr Willmar Schwabe Co Germany held a grand 150 Years Anniversary Celebration and Gold Medal Awards Ceremony on January 31, 2017 at Karachi.

Sole distributors of Dr Willmar Schwabe Co and its high performance trade partners from all over Pakistan received Appreciation Awards and Gold Medals in recognition of their contribution to Schwabe’s business success in the country over the years. Senior Schwabe Executive Maximilian Kalkbrenner, Regional Director Asia Pacific Region, especially came from Germany to be present on this great occasion and do the honours.

The event was attended by a large number of homoeopathic doctors, leading dealers of homoeopathic and biochemic medicines, members of the media and other distinguished guests.