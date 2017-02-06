KARACHI - Two state-of-the-art Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar are already providing cancer care tremendously to the indigent cancer patients.

The hospital had spent Rs27 billion on the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer patients from its inception, December 29, 1994. About 75 percent of the patients had been treated free of cost at the two hospitals since its first facility started in Lahore in 1994.

As per the hospital’s policy and history, a pediatric patient Waleed Ahmed at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital from Jamshoro, Sindh was the special guest, who performed the groundbreaking on this historical event at DHA City, Karachi.

This new hospital in Karachi will make comprehensive cancer care accessible for poor cancer patients and bring hope of life closer to Sindh and adjoining areas. The DHA City in Karachi has provided 20 acres of prime land to the Trust at highly advantageous rates.

According to the management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, this comprehensive cancer centre will be built at a cost of Rs4.5 billion. The first phase would take two and a half years to complete and the multi-level facility is expected to be operational on December 29, 2019. The facility will gradually scale up to the level of a fully functional cancer care hospital for the people residing South of Pakistan.

SKMCH&RC, Karachi will include Medical Oncology, Paediatric Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Anaesthesia, Radiology, Internal Medicine, Nuclear Medicine, and Pathology. The hospital will be equipped with the latest cancer care technology, including state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, radiation treatment planning and delivery systems, and will have 40 outpatient clinics, a 60-bed outpatient chemotherapy facility, 100 inpatient rooms, 12 operation theatres, and 30 intensive care (ICU) beds.

The hospital would surely enhance and raise the healthcare standards in the region with providing opportunities of training and career to the locals as well, in line with the mission of the hospital. This facility would open up opportunities for the oncologists, doctors, nurses and health professionals to get training in the management, diagnosis and treatment of the cancer patients

Imran Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Allah Almighty, Who has granted him a great opportunity and allowed them to gather to witness the effort and achievement, which can only be described as a ‘dream come true’. He said building a cancer hospital for the needy people was his dream as treatment of this deadly disease is expensive and out of the reach of the poor. This dream has come about to its fullest culmination after several years of hard work, determination, perseverance and focus on achieving this noble goal.

Press Release