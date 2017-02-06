ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released Rs2.342 billion for various projects of the Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs9.115 billion earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

An amount of Rs500 million has been released for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme out of total allocation of Rs1 billion. The project is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis, according to the data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

The government also released Rs400 million for Gawadar Development Authority out of its total allocation of Rs1 billion while Rs163 million has been issued for the construction of a flyover at Koyala Phattak, Samangli Road Quetta.

According to the data, the federal government has provided an amount of Rs280 million for Greater Karachi Sewerage out of its 33 percent expenditure share in the project. The government has released Rs160 million for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar) out of its total allocation of Rs400 million while Rs100 million has been provided for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral out of its total allocation of Rs250 million for PSDP 2016-17.

The government has also released Rs80 million for the construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Pishukan Gwadar while Rs80 million has been provided for the construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Surbandar East Bay Gwadar. The federal government will share 80 per cent cost of both the projects.

An amount of Rs58 million has been released for the construction of eastern and expansion of southern sewerage treatment plants under the Hyderabad package, while Rs52 million has been provided for the construction and improvement of roads in urban areas of Hyderabad district.

Some Rs172 million has been provided for Phase-II of Debt for Education SWAP-II (German Assisted), while Rs59 million has been released for capacity building of teachers training institutions and training of elementary school teachers in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs363.980 billion for various ongoing and new projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out of total Rs 800 billion allocations.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20 percent of funds in first quarter (July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December), 30 percent in third quarter (January-March) and 30 percent in fourth quarter (April-June).