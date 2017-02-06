ISLAMABAD:- the Russian energy minister will pay a visit to Pakistan on the February 8, 2017 to discuss and sort out the difficulties with Pakistani officials in the implementation of Lahore-Gas pipeline. According to a private TV channel, the visit of the Russian energy minister is very important and it would further expand cooperation between the two countries. It may be recalled that the government signed the agreement with Russian company in September 2015 for the laying the pipeline to facilitate the supply of LNG gas to Punjab.–INP