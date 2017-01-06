PPL donates Rs10.05m to Mayo Hospital

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs10.05 million to Mayo Hospital, Lahore for purchasing six anaesthesia machines for its emergency surgical ward. PPL MD & CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari handed over the donation cheque to Mayo Hospital Head of Resource Mobilisation Moienud Din Chishty in the presence of officials from both organisations at a simple event organised at PPL’s head office, Karachi. “PPL is committed to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged communities through its diverse CSR programme that focuses on provision of healthcare, education and livelihood generation opportunities. We have been assisting creditable institutions in providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and reaching out to deserving population in both urban and rural areas”,

highlighted Bokhari while speaking on the occasion.

PPL has been adjudged as the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations for 12 consecutive years by the prestigious Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy. The company spent over Rs990 million for CSR initiatives during 2015-2016.

City School partners with ‘3 Bahadur’ animated movie

LAHORE (PR): The City School has partnered with two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to launch her second animated film, ‘3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam’. 3 Bahadur part-2 exemplifies the values of unity, love and cooperation–aligned with the values-based education system of The City School. The school system strongly believes in promoting values such as cooperation, honesty, unity, responsibility, love, peace, respect and tolerance among its students. The City School central region arranged an exciting opportunity for all its students across the Punjab to watch the film on cinema screens.

The City School is Pakistan’s leading private school network with nearly 200 schools in 52 cities across the nation. Established in Karachi in 1978, The City School continues to expand its reach to meet the demands for quality education.

Jovago launches ‘Dream Deals’

LAHORE (PR): Following the successful 2016 Black Friday campaign, Jovago has launched a campaign dubbed “Dream Deals”.

The campaign’s main objective is to carry on readily negotiated rates referred to as “Dream Deals” with the aim of encouraging and facilitating travel through the New Year holiday season. With 2017 having been designated as the “Year of Sustainable Travel” at the United Nations 70th General Assembly, one of the major goals for industry players will be to draw policies that contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic growth throughout the seasons in the tourism circuit.

Through this discount offer, travelers can receive up to 60% discounts by booking a hotel on Jovago.pk. This deal is a New Year treat for all travel lovers who love to explore different areas of Pakistan.

TEVTA approves promotion framework for employees

LAHORE (PR): Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Board has approved the promotion framework for its employees in Punjab.

Through implementation of the policy, more than 4000 TEVTA employees of TEVTA institutes & offices across the province will be facilitated. It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while addressing the meeting to review the progress of promotion policy of TEVTA Employees.

Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, TEVTA Officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Amer Aziz, UmerFarooq, Maqsood Ahmad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Aisha Qazi, Sarfraz Anwar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Lenovo kicks off Consumer Electronics Show

LAHORE (PR): Lenovo on Thursday kicked off the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show with a full range of exciting products to show how “different innovates better.” Today’s consumers expect their devices to be tailor-made to meet their needs and fit their usage habits, whether at home, in the office or on the go.

Today’s announcement solidifies Lenovo’s continued dedication to innovation through the lens of every individual and the demand of their distinct life.

“Our approach to innovation is to ensure we’re constantly evolving and understanding how technology is infused within every individual, business and home,” said Gianfranco Lanci, president and chief operating officer, Lenovo.

“We’re dedicated to understanding our customers and will never stop creating better experiences, whether PCs for work, play or gaming, next generation AR/VR innovation or within the smarter home.”

CDC holds investor awareness seminars

KARACHI (PR): Central Depository Company (CDC) is conducting nationwide Investor Awareness Seminars, with the first phase of these sessions being held in the northern parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir.

The seminars are aimed at enhancing the awareness of investors and business students with respect to investor protection, roles and responsibilities of the investors and the general operations of CDC and the Capital Market. These seminars will be conducted in the cities of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gilgit and Mirpur and Muzaffarabad districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The second phase of these seminars will be conducted in the southern cities of Pakistan later this year. The main objective of these sessions is to enlighten the attendees with respect to asset protection and measures needed to safeguard their investments.