ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has underscored the need for early promulgation of the Companies Bill 2016, which will replace the 32 years old law, if adopted.

During a meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday, the minister said that the new law has been finalised after thorough research of various international jurisdictions, the use of technology and keeping in view international best practices. He informed the committee that before finalisation, a comprehensive and exhaustive consultative process with all stakeholders has been conducted.

Dar said that he had held several meetings with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to ensure timely finalisation of all new concepts introduced in the law. He suggested that the sub-committees of both the Houses should sit together for early finalisation of the Companies Bill, 2016 in the national interest.

New areas being introduced through the new law include the global register of beneficial ownership, which had been a cause of concern for the stakeholders. However, due to the Panama Leaks issue, there has been a movement globally to regulate the beneficial ownership area, and a number of countries including the UK have undertaken legislation in this area. Barring a few concerns, the promulgation of the Companies Ordinance, 2016, was duly appreciated by a majority of the stakeholders.

Dar said that he has advised the SECP to bring before the committee all proposals and suggestions from press and professional circle for further improvement of the law. He said that the committee should consider all these comments with an open mind so that the new law brings maximum fruits in the matter of ease of doing business, good governance and development of the corporate sector.

Meanwhile, the finance minister chaired a meeting to discuss the anti-money laundering (AML) and the counter-financing terrorism (CFT) regime. Dar called for stronger enforcement to ensure that the menace of money-laundering was eliminated and access of terrorists to finances was effectively denied through AML and CFT laws.

Senior officers of Finance Division and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) also attended the meeting. The FMU director general briefed the participants about the actions being taken to implement the AML/CFT reforms introduced by the federal government through amendments made in Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

He shared that the chain of financial intelligence produced under the AML Act, 2010, had significantly improved over a period of time, mainly through capacity building of reporting entities, FMU and law enforcement agencies.

The minister was briefed about the measures being taken under the National Action Plan - chocking financing of terrorism, to insulate the financial sector from any use by the banned entities and the associated individuals. He was also informed about the latest action taken by the authorities to freeze the assets of individuals listed in the Schedule IV of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.