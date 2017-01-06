KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23,163.6 million on December 30, 2016. According to weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $18,268.9m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,894.7m thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $23,163.6m. During the week ending December 30, 2016 SBP’s reserves decreased by $30m to $18,269m due to external debt servicing.