Palm oil import reduces by 6.93pc in five months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Import of edible oil into the country including soyabean and palm oil during first five months of current financial year reduced by 33 percent and 6.93 percent respectively as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year. Soyabean oil import into the country during the period from July-November, 2016 reduced by 33 percent as compared to the same period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During first five months of current financial year, soyabean oil import into the country was recorded at 58,780 metric tons valuing $57,303 million as compared to import of 62,215 metric tons valuing of $85.528 million of same period of last financial year. Meanwhile, palm oil import into the country decreased by 6.92 percent and recorded at 972,028 metric tons as against the import of 1,140,836 metric tons of same period of last year, it added. Palm oil import into the country came down from $720.389 million in July-November, 2015-16 to $670.583 million of same period of current financial year.

Cement industry eyes target to 26.25m tons production

LAHORE (staff reporter): Encouraged by consistent domestic demand and government’s thrust on sizable infrastructure projects, the cement industry has planned to increase its capacities by 26.25 million tons to ensure smooth growth of the economy. This was stated by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association Chairman Sayeed Tariq Saigol while reviewing the six months performance of the industry. He said the industry posted a growth in the first half of current fiscal as the total cement dispatches reached 19.81 million tons. He said growth trend indicates that in next two years the current production capacity of 46 million tons would be insufficient to meet the domestic demand. He said the industry is making massive investments to add new capacities. The APCMA chairman said that the cement production capacity would increase in two to three years to 72.25 million tons. This, he added, means that cement industry has envisaged additional domestic sales of 26-28 million tons.

He said this huge capacity would create additional revenues for the government. He said cement consumption is considered a strong barometer of economic growth. The government should consider reducing taxes to boost cement consumption, he added.

He said cement is one of the most updated and technologically advanced industries of Pakistan that needs government support. He said in current scenario, suggestion given by some circles of abolishing import duty will hit the national kitty and industry as well. He said Pakistan operates most efficient cement industry that has made inroads even in Indian market despite tariff and non-tariff trade barriers. He said the Pakistani industry should also be protected in the same manner. He said if the government is interested in reducing the cement rates then it should reduce the levies on domestic production.

He said, in last fiscal budget, the government increased taxes on cement from Rs600 to Rs1,000 along with sales tax of 17 percent, while industry previously paid Rs2,492 per ton. Now this difference of tax increase will augment further government revenue from Rs2,492 per ton to around Rs3,250 per ton. Industry paid approximately Rs83 billion in 2015-16 and is among the highest contributors to the national exchequer over the last

The APCMA chairman expressed concern over falling exports to Afghanistan that have declined in the first six months of this fiscal by 11.72 percent. They said cement exports to India have registered an increase of 79.64 percent during July-December 2016 period from a very low base.

He said that there is a strong need to cut down duties and taxes to bring down the prices and facilitate consumers which would also help industry to grow as it is playing a vital role in the development of the country.

Saigol urged the government to support the industry by placing anti-dumping duty on Iranian cement and decreasing the taxes to make it more affordable to consumers which will increase the demand of cement and result in capacity enhancement of the industry creating more job opportunities.

Importance to export-led growth strategy highlighted

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chairman SM Muneer visited the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday and held meeting with the management and the senior members to discuss restoration of viability and growth of the textile industry. ÀPTMA Chairman Aamir Fayyaz welcomed him on winning the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) elections. Muneer is the nominee of APTMA at the platform of FPCCI. APTMA former chairmen Gohar Ejaz and Ahsan Bashir besides APTMA Punjab Chairman syed Ali Ahsan were also present on the occasion. The APTMA chairman lauded the hard working role of the TDAP chairman to overcome corruption in the Authority. However, he added, the exports of all sectors have registered a downward slide due to a high cost of doing business. “Trade deficit has reached to $28 billion while the exports have dwindled to $19.5 billion now from $24.5 billion in 2013,” he added.

He apprised him of the issues of textile industry and put forward recommendations for its really revival through a growth-led strategy as promised by the Prime minister. He said the government should remove customs duty on import of cotton from January 1, 2017, allow duty free import of all man-made fibres not being manufactured locally and provide graduating drawbacks of local taxes and levies at 4% on yarn and greig fabric, 5% on processed fabric and 6% on home textiles, made-ups and garments on exports.

He said the government should allow long term finance facility to make indirect exports eligible, input Tax adjustment/refund on account of packing materials under the zero-rating regime and lift moratorium on new gas/RLNG connections for captive and process use. The NEPRA-determined multi-year tariff for industry should be notified without the incidence of surcharge to provide electricity at regionally competitive rate ie Rs7/KWh besides provision of RLNG/system gas to five exporting sectors at a unified price throughout the country i.e. Rs600/MMBTU, he asserted.

He said $3.5 billion closed capacity in textile industry is yet to be revived besides restoration of the investors’ confidence to execute their investment plans.

SMEDA completes 16 Common Facility Centres

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has successfully completed 16 Common Facility Centers under Public Sector Development Programme across the country with a total investment of Rs1.5 billion. According to a recent report compiled by SMEDA on PSDP projects, a set of further 4 projects with a cost of over Rs443 million, raising the total portfolio to about Rs2 billion, would be completed in near future. Currently, out of the 16 completed projects, seven belong to Punjab that include Agro-food Processing Facility Multan, Gujranwala Business Center, Revival of Cutlery Institute Wazirabad, Women Business Incubation Center, Sports Industries Development Center, Sialkot, SME Subcontracting Exchange, Gujranwala and Foundry Service Center, Lahore. The four projects completed in Sindh are; Glass Products Design and Manufacturing Center Hyderabad, Red Chilies Processing Center Kunri, Revival of Hyderabad Leather Footwear Center and Women Business Incubation Center, Karachi.