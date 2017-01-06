KARACHI - Range bound activity was observed at PSX, as a result shares index gained 8.64 points or (0.02%) to close at 48,713 level.

Volatility persisted in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 229 points and an intraday low of 63 points and finally to close slightly in the green zone, brokers said.

Recovery was seen in the Fertiliser sector, as the sector gained 0.5 percent with FFC (rose 1.73%) and EFERT (1.67%) top performers in the sector. Slight recovery was witnessed in the E&P sector, as crude oil prices traded comfortably above $53/bbl level during the course of the day. OGDC (up 0.18%) was the major index mover from the aforementioned sector, stated analyst at JS Global.

Foreign inflows, upbeat data on urea off-take for December 2016, recovery in WTI crude prices above $53/barrel and upbeat CPI Inflation data for December 2016 favouring leveraged stocks in auto, steel and cement sectors played a catalyst in the positive close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti. GTYR announced in a notice through PSX that Continental Global Holding Netherlands BV has informed the company to sell the entire shareholding in GTYR as soon as possible. GGGL announced that after arrival of partial shipments from Europe and China, the company has successfully installed, commissioned and now commenced the commercial operation of its vials and ampoules manufacturing plant. This resultantly led the stock price to close at its upper limit of 5 percent. Interest led EFOODS to close at its upper limit of 5 percent, observed dealers at Topline brokerage.

ASL (rose 3.93%) was today’s volume leader with 24 million shares traded. Overall, volumes decreased by 18.3 percent to 329 million shares, while value decreased by 17 percent to Rs18 billion/$172 million.