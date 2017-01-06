LAHORE - Wapda workers took out a protest demonstration against the decision to hold 16 referendums in various Wapda entities instead of one set practice which held continuously in last five years.

The procession was taken out under the banner of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union yesterday.

The workers marched from Nisbat Road and Mcleod Road and held a rally at Lakshmi Chowk which was led by Trade Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed accompanied by Muhammad Younas senior vice president, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Maqsood Ahmed, Muhammad Latif, Javed, Dr Ramzan, Rana Akhter, Rana Akram, Malik Zubair, Osama Tariq Secretary All Pakistan Workers Confederation and others.

The members passed a resolution urging federal government to hold single referendum in Wapda allowing 1.5 million to elect their representative nationwide.

They also demanded the government to raise the pay scales of government, semi government and Wapda as well as the industrial and commercial workers employed in the private sector.

They demanded to adopt National Economic Self Reliance Policy to eliminate aggravating unemployment of the youth. They urged the Wapda policy makers to adopt the pay scales of ministerial, accounts and technical staff of their employees.