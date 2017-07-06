ISLAMABAD - A special Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting has been convened on Thursday to approve the Right Bank Outfall Drain RBOD-I-II and III projects along with 18 other projects, it is learnt reliably here.

Although there are other important projects to be discussed in the CDWP meeting, the main aim was approval of the RBOD projects, official sources said. According to agenda of the meeting available with The Nation, the CDWP will consider total of 19 projects worth billion of rupees related to transport and communications, energy, water resources, environment, information technology, industries and commerce, physical planning and housing, health and governance.

In water sector, the important projects is RBOD-I-II and III which will cost Rs17,505 million Rs64,633 million and Rs62,98.45 million, respectively. In transport and communications sector, the meeting will consider construction of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bridge over river Indus costing Rs9,839.35 million, CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme Tranche-I costing Rs24,752 million, construction of Chitral Garam Chashma-Doraha Pass Road costing Rs8,661.67 million and non-motorised transport infrastructure in Islamabad (pilot project) costing Rs242.913 million.

In environment sector, there is one project for strengthening early warning system of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, which will cost Rs19,154.42 million. The important projects of physical and housing to be considered by the CDWP includes Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program(PICIPP) which will cost Rs27,212 million, water distribution network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam water resource cost Rs880.50 million and scaling up of Rural Sanitation through Saaf Sutho Sindh(SSS) will cost Rs2,206.888 million.

In energy hiring consultancy services for third party validation of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project will cost Rs104.78 million. In industries and commerce, two projects, including Faisalabad Garment City Training Centre will cost Rs46 million and Acquisition of five drilling rigs for the Geological Survey of Pakistan will cost Rs665.807 million to be considered by CDWP.