ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Abdul Ghiyas Paracha has said that 22kg weight CNG cylinders and latest Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) compatible kits would hit Pakistani markets soon.

He said the association was awaiting for the approval of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to start import of new lightweight 22kg CNG cylinders and compatible kits, which could be used in 660cc to 3000cc vehicles.

"The association is hopeful to get the OGRA's nod soon after the authority completes its board quorum," Paracha told APP. Answering a question, the chairman said the lightweight cylinders would have the same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG cylinders, adding that the new technology would be easy in handling and useful in fuel consumption, which would give better mileage.

"It will be cost-effective as compared to the increased prices of vehicles. However, price of new cylinders and kits will be determined after their import," he said in reply to another question. Paracha said the association was in negotiations with different foreign companies, including those from Italy and Argentine for importing the new technology and launching in Pakistani markets.

The chairman said a number of international entrepreneurs were contacting APCNGA and showing keen interest to invest after seeing potential in CNG sector of Pakistan. In 2012, he said, Pakistan was on top among CNG-user countries with 3.7 million CNG-run vehicles. He expressed the confidence that with continued government policies to revive the CNG sector, Pakistan would be again number one CNG-user country in next four years.